Cher Sues Sonny Bono’s Widow for Withholding $1 Million in Royalties

Read it at Deadline
Pop legend and fashion icon Cher has filed a lawsuit against Mary Bono, widow of ex-husband Sonny, for allegedly withholding royalties earned from the iconic duo’s 1960s hits, according to Deadline. When Sonny & Cher split in 1975, they agreed to split funds from their greatest hits like “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On,” Cher argues. She has accused Mary, Sonny’s fourth wife, of “undoing” her rights and royalties. Her suit in Los Angeles federal court asks for $1 million from Mary Bono, a former congresswoman who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives to fill in her late husband’s seat.