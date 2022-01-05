Cher Trashes Trump and Tries to Fire Up the Dems on MSNBC

On Tuesday night, the inimitable Cher called in to MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell after she’d complimented the show’s host for his fundraising on behalf of K.I.N.D. (Kids In Need of Desks), a charity that provides desks for Malawi students. O’Donnell and his viewers have helped raise $32,838,605 for K.I.N.D. since 2010.

Cher admitted to being a longtime viewer of The Last Word and praised the show’s “herculean” effort in raising money for Malawi students, given that Cher herself is also involved in a number of charitable endeavors, including Free the Wild, an international charity that attempts to stop the abuse of wild animals in captivity.

“I just feel kind of like a geek because I’m such an avid MSNBC [viewer],” Cher told O’Donnell. “Sometimes I’m yelling at you guys, other times I’m just being like, ‘Oh, they’re so sweet’ and rubbing your heads. Actually, if you’ve ever read any of my tweets, I’m so insanely political and get myself in so much trouble, but I don’t care.”

When O’Donnell asked her about the New Year after being through one year of “a sane presidency” under Joe Biden, Cher replied, “I really wish the Democrats would just go on full-tilt and run around with their hair on fire. I know it’s not the nice thing to do or the genteel thing to do, but time’s-a-wasting, guys, and somebody’s got to light a fire.”

Then, of course, the topic of former President Donald Trump came up. O’Donnell wondered whether Cher had ever crossed paths with anyone as odious as Trump, a bigot who’s been accused of sexual harassment or assault by more than 20 women.

“Well, babe, I’ve encountered some junk people and some people—just the worst things, think of a whole bunch of adjectives—but I’ve never encountered anyone [like Trump]. They pale in comparison. You know, the people I know, they couldn’t even… he’s like a horse of a different color.”