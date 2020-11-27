CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Cher Helps Captive Elephant Find New Home in Cambodia
I GOT YOU, BABE
Read it at Los Angeles Times
After a years-long campaign by pop legend Cher, Kaavan the elephant finally has a new home in Cambodia, The Los Angeles Times reports. Kaavan was gifted to Pakistan from his native Sri Lanka at birth, but was kept in terrible conditions and beaten by zookeepers—even trampling one to death, according to the Times. After learning of the elephant’s situation in 2016, Cher hired a legal team to fight for Kaavan’s freedom, which a Pakistani judge granted in May. Kaavan now lives in the Cambodian jungle —and Cher is set to meet with him next week, COVID protocols permitting, according to the Times. “CANT WAIT TO SING TO HIM ON WAY TO CAMBODIA,” she tweeted in October.