Legendary Singer, 82, Reveals Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Legendary entertainer Barry Manilow, 82, has confirmed he has lung cancer. Medical imaging performed during a recent run of concerts in Las Vegas identified the growth in his left lung at an early stage. Doctors believe the illness has not spread, and Manilow is scheduled to soon have it excised. In a message to followers on Instagram, the “Copacabana” singer described it as “pure luck” that it was found early stressing he does not presently believe he will have undergo chemotherapy or radiation treatment. Manilow has postponed several arena concerts planned for January, though he intends to return for shows scheduled in February, according to organizers. “The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule January arena concerts,” he wrote. “I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.” He ended with best wishes to fans and a note that “if you have even the slightest symptom… get tested!”