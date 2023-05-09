‘Rust’ Movie Medic Gets $1.15M in Partial Settlement
‘TREMENDOUS SHOCK’
A medic who worked on the Rust set will be awarded $1.15 million in a settlement with one of the nine defendants she accused of causing her “tremendous shock, trauma and severe emotional distress” after the fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer in Oct. 2021. A New Mexico judge approved the agreement between medic Cherlyn Schaefer and prop master Sarah Zachry on Monday. Justin Rodriguez, one of Schaefer’s attorneys, told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the sum “is a small portion of what we expect to receive in the future” from the remaining defendants, including embattled armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. (Alec Baldwin, the film’s star and producer, is not named in the negligence suit.) Schaefer filed her civil complaint last February, alleging she “fought desperately” in vain to save the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after she was hit by a live round in a rehearsal. The resulting trauma left her medically unable to return to work, she claimed.