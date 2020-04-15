Chernobyl Is Burning and a Sci-Fi Cult Is Blamed

MOSCOW—A huge wildfire is burning through contaminated forests and abandoned villages around the entombed nuclear reactor at Chernobyl, and Ukraine’s government has warned about the potential spread of radioactive particles in the smoke that has filled the sky since last week.

“ The fire started right on the paths, where stalkers normally walk. ” — Yaroslav Emelianenko, director of the Chernobyl Tour group

On Monday, rain slowed but did not extinguish the blaze that crept to the heart of the Exclusion Zone around the reactor that exploded in April 1986, killing thousands. At the time Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, which broke apart five years later. The Chernobyl tragedy was documented and dramatized in ferocious detail last year in an award-winning HBO miniseries viewed around the world.

Hundreds of firefighters are working in the area day and night, trying to contain the fire before it reaches a dump for highly radioactive waste, and the containment structure over the plant, called the sarcophagus. The firefighters reportedly are in urgent need of respirators able to protect them from radioactive particles.