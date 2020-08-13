The Ultimate Destination for Doomsday Preppers

COURTING DISASTER

There's one infamous spot that could show the future doomsday preppers so firmly believe will happen.

Bradley Garrett

NurPhoto/Getty

A few years ago, some friends and I spent four days trespassing on blasted land though the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone to the exploded nuclear reactor at the center of it. I had been doing research with doomsday preppers, people who imagine the world is entering a terminal phase, and though I justified the trip as “research,” it still felt a fool’s errand, a rash attempt to get a glimpse of the post-apocalyptic world the preppers were so infatuated with. Yet in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve come to understand that our journey was less about adventure, or the aesthetics of decay - it was training for world we now inhabit. Nuclear catastrophe taught us that the apocalypse could be invisible. The climate crisis offered a more sluggish variation on the end times. The virus makes clear that we are disaster’s intimate host. Everywhere I turn now, I see disaster stalking us, and I court it.—Bradley Garrett

Popping the hatch at the top of the stairwell on the fifteenth floor of  the  abandoned  tower  block, we  were  greeted  with  a  rare  spectacle:  lightning  forking  over  the  most  dangerous  place  on  Earth. We were at the center of the doomed city of Pripyat, an hour’s walk from the Chernobyl nuclear reactor that exploded in 1986. The red lights along the spine of the new sarcophagus encasing that seeping radioactive tragedy seemed to dance with the bolts streaming down from the ether, performing an atmospheric ballet.

“Is this what the world would look like after the apocalypse?” I asked my fellow trespassers.

Aram  panned  the  ruins. “Yeah,  that’s  the  world  without  us.” Every window, in a city built for just under fifty thousand people, was dark, with trees waggling from rooftops like hair. Tidy human time had given way to rapacious vegetable time. Visiting Chernobyl was a chance to look on a post-apocalyptic world; to see what hope had  taken  up  residence  in  the  ruins  of  our  failed  ambitions  as  a species. It was a stress test of the prepper’s fantasies of life after a “hard reset.”

“It’s  not  empty,  though,”  Kirill  said,  sweeping  his  beer  can across  the  horizon. “There  are  dozens  of  stalkers  out  there.” We hadn’t  seen  them  because  they  didn’t  want  to  be  seen.  Once  the lights  go  off, the  world  becomes  a  place  for  those  willing  to  take great risks for little reward. Stalkers—as the guides for illegal trips into the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone are known—were the explorers after the end of the world, temporarily repopulating the abandoned landscape  in  methodical  raids. Local  knowledge  and  stealth  were their greatest assets.

Four  of  us—Darmon, Wayne, Aram,  and  me—had  paid  Kirill to take us into the Zone. I’m reluctant to call our four-day walk a death  march, given  how  much  radiation  we  absorbed  trespassing into  the  Zone, but  by  the  time  we  reached  the  rooftop  in  Pripyat, we were all pretty worn down.

From this height, the disaster felt proximal. It wasn’t malice that produced  these  ruins,  as  in  so  many  apocalyptic  fictions,  but  the flick  of  a  switch,  a  thirty-second  error,  an  exercise  gone  wrong. When Reactor No. 4 overheated on April 26, 1986, a super-heated fuel fire chewed through the concrete-and-steel containment shell, collapsing the floor and melting a twelve-hundred-ton core full of radioactive  isotopes  that  exploded  like  spores,  blowing  the  four- million-pound  roof  off  and  seeding  almost  every  country  in  the Northern Hemisphere with stardust: fissioned nuclear material.

The  explosion  released  four  hundred  times  more  radioactive material  than  the  bomb  dropped  on  Hiroshima. Nearly  one  hundred thousand residents were evacuated, half of them from Pripyat, and  all  of  them  too  slowly, while  Soviet  officials  tried  to  spin  the story. But when radiation sensors went off as far away as Sweden, there was no possibility of toning down the severity of the calamity.

After  a  stream  of  remote-controlled  bulldozers  had  their  cir- cuitry fried by radiation while trying to clean it up, the Soviet Union sent more than half a million citizens in to battle the disaster. The liquidators, as they were called, were tasked with putting out fires, shoveling  radioactive  soil, and  burying  cars, machinery, furniture, and food—all the trappings of the once-wealthy city of Pripyat—in massive concrete-capped pits.

With  the  Soviet  Union  already  sliding  into  collapse,  the  liquidators were not provided with necessary equipment, despite being bombarded with alpha, beta, and gamma particles being disgorged from the reactor daily. Many of them slept in the open and wrapped their  boots  with  plastic  tape  that  they  changed  daily,  since  they couldn’t afford to throw the boots away, regardless of contamination.

Ground  zero  had  to  be  contained. Over  206  horrific  days, the first  sarcophagus  was  constructed  over  Reactor  No.  4  using  four hundred thousand cubic meters of concrete and 7,300 tons of metal framing. This was, however, a wholly inadequate quick fix. A second vault called the “New Shelter,” finished just before we arrived in  the  Zone,  has  been  superimposed  over  the  first,  both  to  contain the original container and eventually to pull apart the old one, continuing  the  process  of  cleaning  up  the  perpetual  decay  of  180 tons of radioactive material within it. This is the best plan human beings have come up with so far: to layer sarcophagi like murderous Matryoshka dolls, stacked encasements that will dismantle the older structures they contain. At the center of this perpetual activity  sits  the  most  dangerous  object  in  the  world:  the  “Elephant’s Foot,” a  solid  mass  made  of  corium  nuclear  fuel  mixed  with  concrete, sand, and graphite that’s been melting since 1986. Just pausing next to the still-hot foot for three hundred seconds would offer up a lethal dose of radiation.

The second sarcophagus is expected to last for a hundred years

before it, too, begins to leak. So, barring some radical advancement in containment technology, the vault will need to be rebuilt by generation after generation, potentially for thousands of years. Reactor No. 4 will be a managed disaster until the money runs out, or the human  will, at  which  point  its  horrors  may  again  escape  into  the world—a literal Pandora’s box.

People have largely been excluded from the Zone of Alienation since 1986. It’s a sixteen-hundred-square-mile area, containing two rings  of  exclusion  at  a  six-  and  eighteen-mile  radius  from  ground zero.  As  a  consequence  of  keeping  humans  out,  an  area  the  size of Luxembourg has turned into what science fiction author Bruce Sterling calls an “involuntary park”—an accidental nature preserve now bristling with wild fruit, boar, wolves, deer, lynx, beavers, elk, bears, even a herd of rare Mongolian horses.3

We undertook the twenty-five-mile journey in the Zone on foot.

Milky skins of birch had herded us, single-file, into the unknown. Night  pressed  in  as  we  waded  through  the  soft  sand  of  the  trail, stumbling  over  unseen  patches  of  grass. The  forest  canopy  inter- wove over the path in places, blocking out what little assurance the stars offered. I progressed almost wholly by the swishing sound of Aram’s  trousers  in  front  of  me, aurally  measuring  pace  and  direction,  supplemented  by  ghostly  images  I  wasn’t  sure  I  could  trust. Branches smacked and scraped our arms and legs. Clearings would periodically open where I could just make out Kirill’s tall silhouette stroking tall grass, his infrared headlamp a bobbing beacon among pulsing green fireflies. Negotiating space with little visual reference was a skill I suppose most people lost with the invention of electric lighting. Despite having spent a decade as an urban explorer sneak- ing around in dark corners of cities, it had really never occurred to me to go hiking in the wilderness at night without a light.

On the other side of the Uzh River, Kirill flipped on his dosimeter, which measured the biological risk of exposure to radiation, for the first time. He showed us that the reading was a relatively negligible 12 millisieverts (mSv)—about twice the exposure the average American soaks up in a year, most of which is accumulated during medical  procedures. The  leap  of  faith  we’d  taken  by  crossing  into the Zone was that we had the right genes and would be subjected to low enough doses of radiation that we wouldn’t develop cancer. But of course, even with science beeping assurance at us, we were confronting the unknown minute by minute. We did by choice what everyone might one day have to do by necessity, should great disaster strike.

We slept in the abandoned houses of evacuated residents, climb- ing in through empty window frames and clearing broken glass and debris from the floor in rooms filled with splintered furniture and rusting box springs with tattered yellow fabric hanging from them. We  rolled  sleeping  bags  out  onto  black  garbage  bags  laid  over  an ominous  patina  of  dust  I  imagined  was  deadly.  The  background reading showed only 15 mSv, but it was impossible not to coat your hands in the stuff. And washing them wasn’t an option. Water was too precious.

The  days  of  walking  were  dominated  by  private  struggles— adjusting to the weight of a heavy pack, kicking free of vines, rub- bing  at  sweaty  nettle  burns. Fruit  dropped  from  trees  in  irregular thuds  as  we  passed  them. The  Zone  felt  dangerously  fecund, wild and overripe.

Taking a break near an apple tree, Kirill plucked one and ate it greedily. “Delicious! A little radiation is good for you!” He smiled at us through blue gums.

Kirill   Stepanets   had   the   mannerisms   of   someone   who—at twenty-eight—had spent a great deal of time alone. A lithe machine trapped  in  a  soft  body, with  boundless  stamina  and  appetite—for dense  bread, sweets, rehydrated  fare, chocolate, cans  of  raw  corn, and  whatever  else  was  at  hand. When  you  live  out  of  a  backpack in an irradiated landscape for most of the year, you make do. In his perpetually  smudged,  delicate  frameless  glasses,  he  was  the  only person in the group without hiking boots. Instead, he wore floppy, filthy faux Adidas. He paired camouflage pants with a snow-white tank  top  that  screamed  from  the  forest.  His  army  backpack  was often draped with a lime-green sweater. With a sitting pad strapped to  it  and  the  sweater  arms  dangling,  the  backpack  looked  like  a modern-day totemic standard, leading us to our doom.

Kirill  navigated  us  through  dozens  of  kilometers  without  ever referring to a map, phone, or GPS, while clearing spiderwebs from our  path  with  a  stick,  waving  it  like  he  was  casting  a  spell.  He would  periodically  stop  and  point  out  a  feature:  a  depression  in the  tall  grass  where  a  giant  boar  had  slept, wolf  shit  with  hair  in it,  or  a  distant  moose  mating  call. At  other  moments,  he  seemed to  use  superhuman  senses  to  navigate  us  over  areas  where  police patrolled.  He  heard  the  sound  of  rubber  on  tarmac  long  before anyone else, a critical skill cultivated during more than a hundred illegal visits into The Zone.

As  we  crossed  the  threshold  from  the  eighteen-mile  Exclusion Zone into the six-mile Exclusion Zone, where we anticlimactically stepped  over  a  downed  barbed-wire  fence, Darmon  told  us  about new  techniques  being  developed  to  hasten  the  radioactive  waste cleanup.

“Mycologists found that some fungi actually absorb radiation,” he  said. “The  research  is  still  in  its  early  days,  but  if  that’s  true, maybe  someday  we’ll  develop  spore  bombs  full  of  mycelium  that can be shot into radioactive danger zones by autonomous vehicles. Let the fungus do its job, scrape it off, then ship it to safe storage.” Mushrooms were among the first organisms to return to the Hiroshima blast zone as well.

“It  seems  more  realistic  than  some  technical  solutions,” Aram said. “Mushroom bombs are about as analog as it gets.”

“It’s worth a try. That reactor’s going to be dangerous for more than ten thousand years,” Darmon replied. “There might be a sarcophagus  over  Reactor  4  for  longer  than  the  pyramids  at  Giza have existed. That’s a long time to brainstorm alternative solutions. Imagine it . . . the sarcophagus is going to be an ancient structure someday. One of the wonders of the world, a metal tomb taller than the Statue of Liberty. It’s going to fascinate future civilizations. Let’s just hope they remember why it mustn’t be opened.”

Soon we came to the Duga-1 Radar System (also known as the “Russian  Woodpecker”):  a  giant,  mysterious  antenna  array  that had emitted a powerful anonymous signal between 1976 and 1989 somehow meant to detect a ballistic missile launch from the United States. It  had  also  had  the  unfortunate  effect  of  disrupting  global radio  and  television  stations  during  those  years,  with  a  pecking sound. This had spawned all sorts of conspiracy theories involving weather—or even mind—control. The five-hundred-foot-high wall of plaited metal seemed to lean against the sky as we approached it. It made disconcerting creaking noises. The others hung back while I crept from tree to tree to get a closer photo of it. When I returned, they were debating various theories about the military object.

“There  were  going  to  be  twelve  reactors  in  all.  Some  people believe  they  were  all  being  built  to  power  the  Duga,” Aram  was saying.

“Even  if  it  was  designed  to  do  more  than  just  detect  incoming missiles, maybe those extra functions never worked,” Darmon commented. “At least, that’s what some people reckon. . . . There’s a whole conspiracy theory about how the disaster was a cover-up to hide the Duga’s design failures.” Darmon told us about a slightly dubious  new  documentary  that  claimed  that Vasily  Shamshin, the Communist  Party  bureaucrat  who  commissioned  the  Duga,  had pressured  the  head  engineer  of  Reactor  4  to  sabotage  it,  deliberately engineering the crisis as a cover-up.4

Kirill was picking his teeth with a dirty fingernail.“I can’t believe you  guys  don’t  want  to  climb  it,” he  said, staring  up  at  the  tower of metal.

Our  next  stop  was  an  abandoned  rocket  base  inside  a  massive bunker with a blast door two stories tall. If the Duga was built to detect a launch, this was the Soviet surface-to-air response system. Stalkers had been camping inside the bunker, evidenced by the tagging on the walls from various groups including “Dark Stalk” and “Geo Stalk.”Waving the dosimeter over the remains of a recent fire, it pinged at 1,500 mSv.

“Those idiots committed suicide burning radioactive wood here last night,” Kirill said. The dosimeter’s alarm would not stop going off, so he eventually took out the batteries.

Thousands of dark tourists every year fly to the Ukraine and pay to tramp around the site. Their numbers only grew after the Fukushima meltdown in 2011, almost exactly twenty-five years later, the only other Category 7 nuclear disaster in human history. In 2017, fifty  thousand  tourists  entered  the  Chernobyl  Exclusion  Zone  on official tours. Each of them forked over good money for a satisfy- ing illusion of freedom. Many of them swanned around staged sets of the tragedy set up by guides and photographers who’d preceded them,  thinking  they  were  snapping  photos  of  the  “untouched” remains of the evacuation.

The  photographer Andy  Day, a  friend  who  was  meant  to  join us  on  this  excursion, had  taken  one  of  these  tours  previously  and felt  that  the  overwhelming  drive  to  see  the  place  dovetailed  with the  doomsday  fantasies  of  preppers.  He  wrote  that  we  all  “harbour a secret desire for our own apocalypse. . . . Quietly we crave a  future  where  man’s  capacity  for  self-sabotage  undermines  this regime, bringing both liberation and destruction, finally providing that  conclusive,  fundamentally  authentic  and  terminal  experience that creates the ultimate story and, fatally, allows us to know truly who we are. With apocalypse comes meaning.”5

Meaning at Chernobyl is more than a reflection on the disaster lurking  in  the  fragility  of  our  creations.  Cosmological  and  scriptural references were seemingly fulfilled by the explosion of Reactor  No. 4. The  word “disaster,” originating  in  the  Greek  for “bad star,”  comes  from  an  imagining  of  an  astrological  calamity  triggered by the position of planets, not unlike Robert Vicino’s nefarious Planet X. A supernova, or exploding star, within fifty light-years of Earth could saturate us with radiation, just as the explosion of No.  4  did. In  fact, the  word “Chernobyl,” translated  from  Ukrainian, means “wormwood”—this is also the name of a star prophesied to fall to Earth in the Book of Revelation (8:10–11), poisoning a third of the Earth’s fresh water.

And  then  there  are  the  science-fiction-come-to-life  prophecies. In 1972, almost fifteen years before the disaster, the Russian Strugatsky  Brothers  wrote  Roadside Picnic, a  sci-fi  novel  in  which  an ambiguous disaster creates “The Zone.” In the novel, The Zone is a ruined landscape patrolled by armed guards around a secure perimeter filled with weirdly mutated, if not alien, creatures, and magical, often deadly, artifacts—including one which will apparently grant wishes to whoever finds it at the center of The Zone.6

According  to  Andrei  Tarkovsky’s  1979  film  Stalker,  adapted from Roadside Picnic and made less than a decade before the Chernobyl  explosion, the  magical  artifact  at  the  center  of The  Zone  is located in “Bunker Four.” Reactor No. 4 is now the epicenter of the sixteen-hundred-square-mile  Zone  of  Alienation,  and  at  the  center of Reactor No. 4 stands the Elephant’s Foot, the solid mass of corium  nuclear  fuel  that  has  been  melting  since  1986. In  the  film, one  of  the  Stalkers  has  a  dream  in  which  that  sixth  seal  from  the Book of Revelation is read out. The Stalkers themselves are apocalypse  fantasy  characters  come  to  life.  One  of  the  Stalkers  in  the book, who meets a grisly end by backing into a spiderweb, is named Kirill. Living out these fictions on the ground was, by far, the most surreal experience I’d ever had. As was the later realization that the paranoia about contaminated surfaces that developed on our journey through the Exclusion Zone had trained me well for the future global  disaster  that  awaited  us:  the  COVID-19  pandemic.  Radiation and viruses are cousins in disaster.

After  sunset,  we’d  make  the  final  push  into  Pripyat. The  only viable path to do so was down the central road, through the highly irradiated Red Forest. Half an orange moon hung over the asphalt. As we tromped, we got our first glance of the sarcophagus, a puls- ing red speck on the horizon.

Three  times  Kirill  sent  us  into  the  woods—twigs  scraping  our limbs and faces—as vehicles passed by. The first was a truck head- ing  toward  the  reactor,  the  second  was  the  police,  and  the  third, he  reckoned, was  an  illegal  logger. During  this  third  dodge, in  an unfortunate  area  of  the  Red  Forest,  he  estimated  we  sopped  up 500 mSv apiece.

As we entered Pripyat, gorgeous specimens of Soviet modernist architecture  with  zigzagging  exterior  concrete  stairwells  emerged like exoplanetary ruins, slowly replacing the clusters of pines. After the terrifying exposure of the central road, the buildings afforded a comforting sense of enclosure. To fully apprehend the empty sprawl of the city, however, we took to the rooftops.

“This has been like a dream,” Aram said to no one in particular, as we watched lightning bolts dance around Reactor No. 4 from on top of the abandoned tower, “like walking through a lost civiliza- tion, except it’s our own.” We’d survived traversing the ruins of the future; we’d followed the performance of the bug out to its logical terminus.

Before leaving the Zone, the last thing I saw from the backseat of an SUV driven by a smuggler whom we’d paid to extract us was a giant concrete egg in the middle of an intersection.

“Oh, that,” Darmon said, noticing it had caught my eye. “That’s the ‘Chernobyl Egg.’ It’s by an artist called Armin Kölbli—he filled it  with  letters  and  mementos,  sealed  inside  a  radioactive  waste storage drum. The egg’s not supposed to be cracked until the year

3000.”

“A time capsule?” I asked.

“Yeah, like a cocoon waiting for the future,” Darmon said as he stared out the window.

Excerpted with permission from Bunker: Building for the End Times by Bradley Garrett. Courtesy of Scribner.