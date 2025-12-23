Chernobyl Plant Director Issues Terrifying Warning About Putin’s Strikes

Comedian Russell Brand has been charged with an additional count of rape and sexual assault by two women, U.K. police said. The charges are in addition to five counts of rape, sexual assault, and indecent exposure, relating to four separate women, for which the 50-year-old was charged in April and has formally denied in a London court. Brand is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Jan. 20 in connection with the additional charges, which allegedly occurred in 2009. The previous charges relating to the actor-comedian reportedly occurred between 1999 and 2005. “The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” said Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi, as reported by the Daily Mail. Earlier this month, the English comedian ranted about his ex-wife, singer Katy Perry, 41, and her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Don’t put me in a category with that guy!” Brand said about Trudeau at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix. The Firework singer and Get Him to the Greek actor were married briefly between 2010 and 2011. Investigations into Brand began in September 2023, following reporting by British news media that brought the claims against him to light.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Russell Brand Hit With New Rape and Sexual Assault ChargesBAD BRANDTwo additional women have come forward with allegations against the Hollywood star.
- 2Trump Attack Dog Makes Play for Senate SeatSEEKING PROMOTIONRep. Harriet Hageman said she would welcome Trump’s endorsement in this race.
Shop with ScoutedTreat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Holiday Sale GOOD VIBES ONLYFrom vibrators to male massagers, score up to 50 percent off during the luxury sexual wellness brand’s biggest sale of the year.
- 3Actor Ignored Calls Over Netflix Role That Won Her an EmmyPICK UP THE PHONEErin Doherty says she “unknowingly” ghosted the co-creator of ‘Adolescence’ before taking the part instantly.
- 4Chernobyl Director Issues Dire Warning About Putin's StrikesDISASTER 2.0Even nearby explosions could lead to a catastrophic leak after an earlier strike damaged the outer radiation shell.
Shop with ScoutedWhoop’s Rare Sale Makes Hitting Your 2026 Goals EasierTHERE IT ISIf you want to give the gift of health this holiday season, choose Whoop.
- 5Rob Reiner’s Kids Share Update On Parents’ FuneralIN THE WORKS“Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received,” their reps said.
- 6Billy Porter Shares ‘Proof of Life’ After Health Scare ROAD TO RECOVERY“It was not easy. It’s been a very, very challenging four months,” the star said.
- 7Former Senator Reveals Terminal Cancer DiagnosisDEVESTATING DIAGNOSISSasse said that despite the terminal diagnosis, he is “not going down without a fight.”
- 8SNL Writer Makes Plea for Help Locating Missing SisterCROWD SUPPORTJimmy Fowlie said his sister, Christina Lynn Downer, was last seen in Los Angeles.
Shop with ScoutedRunners, Rejoice—Hoka Quietly Dropped an End-of-Year SaleRUN, DON’T WALKIt’s a great time to reinvest in your footwear lineup while you can score up to 50 percent off.
- 9Son of Trump-Pardoned Couple Accused of Punching Cops'BELLIGERENT'The son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley was arrested over the weekend and is facing 10 charges.
- 10Amazon Inundated With Job Applications From North Korea NUKE MONEYKim Jong Un’s isolationist nation is trolling the tech giant.
Rep. Harriet Hageman announced Tuesday that she would run for Senate in Wyoming to replace retiring GOP Sen. Cynthia Lummis. The two-term House Republican had been considering a run for governor, but ultimately chose the Senate, telling the Cowboy State Daily “It’s important that we have someone who can hit the ground running the moment [Lummis] retires. That’s not the place for on-the-job training.” Hageman said President Trump is “well aware” she is running for Senate and noted she would welcome his endorsement for a third time. In her announcement video, she touted working with Trump to “deliver the largest tax cut in American history,” and to “secure the border and fund efforts to remove and deport those in the country illegally.” Hageman, 63, ousted then-Rep. Liz Cheney in the state’s 2022 primary race. Cheney became the ire of Trump after she took a prominent role in the House investigating Trump’s involvement with the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. this holiday season or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day of the year, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going (and the stress low) through the holiday season and beyond. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. Fortunately, right now, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off Lelo’s luxe items during its biggest sale of the year.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with 12 different vibration settings, ranging from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more. The best part? In addition to up to half off a huge selection of toys, you’ll also receive a free Sona 2 toy with your purchase. Double the pleasure, double the fun.
Erin Doherty has revealed she accidentally ignored the phone calls about a role that would go on to change her career—and win her an Emmy. The actor, 33, said Stephen Graham, 52, tried repeatedly to reach her to offer a role on Netflix’s Adolescence, only for her to miss the calls because she’s “really bad at my phone.” In an interview published Dec. 23, 2025, she told The Guardian, “I’m such a technophobe, and he knew that.” Doherty said Graham and his wife, producer-actor Hannah Walters, kept trying to get in touch after the trio worked together on Disney+’s A Thousand Blows. Once she finally responded, Doherty said she agreed “on the spot” to play clinical psychologist Briony Ariston in Adolescence, the four-episode drama about a family reeling after their 13-year-old son is accused of killing a classmate. The series dropped in March and went on to win big at the Primetime Emmys in September, with Doherty and Graham both taking home acting trophies.
Chernobyl Plant Director Issues Terrifying Warning About Putin’s Strikes
The director of the Chernobyl nuclear power station is warning that damage from a Russian strike could cause the plant’s internal radiation shelter to collapse, raising fears about renewed radioactive risk at the site of the 1986 disaster. In remarks to the AFP news agency, Sergiy Tarakanov said the shelter could be critically compromised if hit directly or even if shaken by nearby explosions. “If a missile or drone hits it directly or even falls somewhere nearby, for example, an Iskander, God forbid, it will cause a mini-earthquake in the area,” he said. “No one can guarantee that the shelter facility will remain standing after that. That is the main threat.” The warning follows an earlier strike that punched a hole in the outer radiation shell, prompting the International Atomic Energy Agency to say the structure had “lost its primary safety functions.” Tarakanov said radiation levels at the site nevertheless remain “stable and within normal limits.” The Chernobyl plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, was seized by Russian forces at the start of Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine before being abandoned weeks later. The latest warning comes as Russia continues its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. At least three people, including a 4-year-old, were killed in the Zhytomyr region during the latest strikes on Tuesday morning.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The New Year’s resolution season is right around the corner, which means many of us are gearing up to reset our routines and step into 2026 with clearer health and fitness goals. If you’re hoping to get a head start, Whoop, the cult-favorite health and wellness wearable, is making it easier with a limited-time 10 percent discount. More than just a tracker, Whoop functions like a full-time wellness coach on your wrist. It delivers in-depth data on sleep cycles, recovery, menstrual health, stress levels, heart rate variability, and even an estimate of your long-term health trajectory. The platform then uses those insights to offer personalized recommendations—whether you’re trying to fine-tune your strength-training program, optimize recovery, or just build healthier daily habits.
One of the biggest perks? The band itself is free. All you pay for is the subscription, which unlocks a year’s worth of advanced metrics, trend reports, and actionable coaching. For anyone who loves biohacking, performance tracking, or simply understanding their body better, Whoop is one of the most thoughtful wellness gifts you can give (or keep for yourself).
Rob and Michele Reiner’s kids, Romy and Jake, have shared an update following their parents’ murders. Representatives for Jake, 34, and Romy, 27, said that they are in the midst of planning a funeral. “They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date.” The rep added that “Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received.” Rob and Michele were found dead in their home in the early hours of Dec. 14th. Their son, Nick, 32, is accused of killing his parents. In an earlier statement, Romy and Jake wrote, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.” The two requested “respect and privacy” and for their parents to be “remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”
Billy Porter has opened up about his “very challenging” recovery following a urosepsis diagnosis and stint in the hospital. In a video posted on Instagram on Dec. 22, the Tony and Emmy winner wished his fans a happy holiday before sharing an update on his health. “Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with urosepsis. It was not easy,“ the star said. Porter, 56, said, “It’s been a very, very challenging four months.” He added that he is on the road to a full recovery, though he is “not there yet.” In a message accompanying the video, he joked about it being “proof of life.” In September, the show Cabaret cut its Broadway run short after Porter had to pull out to recover. His role was replaced by Marty Lauter and David Merino for the final two weeks of the show. At the time, Adam Speers, the show’s producer, wrote, “Billy was an extraordinary ‘Emcee’ bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent. We wish Billy a speedy recovery, and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future.” Urosepsis is a serious form of sepsis caused by a urinary tract infection spreading into the bloodstream, and it can be life-threatening.
Former Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said Tuesday that he has been terminally diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer that metastasized. Sasse, 53, served two terms in the Senate representing Nebraska from 2015 to 2023. He resigned from Congress in 2023 to become the president of the University of Florida. He left that role in 2024. “Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence. But I already had a death sentence before last week too — we all do," he wrote on X. In his post, he discussed his Christian faith as he faces the diagnosis, his children’s recent accomplishments, and his relationship with his wife, whom he said he has “grown even closer” to since stepping away from public life last year. “I’ll have more to say. I’m not going down without a fight,” he wrote. “One sub-part of God’s grace is found in the jawdropping advances science has made the past few years in immunotherapy and more. Death and dying aren’t the same — the process of dying is still something to be lived."
A Saturday Night Live writer asked the public for help in finding his missing sister. Jimmy Fowlie, who has written for the sketch show since 2022, shared a missing person report from the Los Angeles Police Department to Instagram on Monday, asking his followers for help locating his younger sister, Christina Lynn Downer, 38. “my sister has been missing and we are worried that she isn’t safe. Her married name is Downer but she may go by Christina Fowlie,” he wrote. “Please share this so that if anyone has seen her, they can give any information to the police.” Fowlie, 40, said his sister was last seen in Los Angeles. Along with the missing person poster, he shared several photos of his sister, including a picture of the two of them together at what appears to be a casino. Aside from writing for SNL, Fowlie is known for his acting roles in comedy series such as The Other Two, 2 Broke Girls, Search Party, and The Goldbergs.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Runners and athletes rely on their sneakers to enhance performance and protect their feet from injuries. While there are plenty of footwear brands that specialize in supportive footwear, investing in quality shoes isn’t cheap. When it comes to athletic shoes, you get what you pay for. If you’re in the market for some new kicks, Hoka’s Black Friday sale came early so that you can treat your feet to a fresh pair now. Hoka’s performance sneakers have a solid reputation, particularly among the running community, for delivering comfortable shoes that aren’t so cushiony that their pillowy soles compromise the foot’s security. But with price points ranging from $60 to $280 a pair, its loyal fanbase appreciates occasional discounts, which is why Hoka’s Holiday sale is in motion.
Prices on shoes and apparel have been quietly marked down since the beginning of the month (post Cyber Monday), and now select styles are up to a whopping 50 percent off. You’ll find a slew of discounted bestsellers, including the men’s Graviota 5 in a variety of colorways and designs, the women’s Kawana 2, and the unisex Challenger GTX 7, all marked down 20 percent or more. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift for the fitness lover on your list or a new pair of shoes or sweats for yourself, now is the time to add to cart.
Kyle Chrisley, son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, allegedly punched and injured police officers as he was arrested in Tennessee. Kyle, 34, was arrested in Rutherford County on Saturday, Dec. 20. “When attempting to speak with Mr. Chrisley, he became immediately aggressive, charged at deputies, and began to throw punches and assault deputies,” RCSO Sergeant Brady Greene said in a statement. “After a physical altercation and deployment of OC Spray, Mr. Chrisley was taken into custody.” OC Spray is pepper spray. Kyle is facing ten charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and retaliation for past actions. He was arrested after his wife, Ashleigh, called the sheriff’s office because he was being “belligerent.” His hearing is set for Jan. 27th, 2026, and he was released on $88,500 bond. In 2019, Kyle’s father and stepmother were indicted on 12 counts and were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. President Donald Trump pardoned the couple in May 2025.
Amazon has rebuffed nearly 2,000 job applications from North Koreans since spring last year, according to the company’s security boss. Jeff Bezos’s chief security officer, Stephen Schmidt, said in a LinkedIn post that, quarter over quarter, it has detected a 27 percent increase in job applications linked to the DPRK. “Their objective is typically straightforward: get hired, get paid, and funnel wages back to fund the regime’s weapons programs,” he said. “We’ve stopped more than 1,800 suspected DPRK operatives from joining since April 2024, and we’ve detected 27% more DPRK-affiliated applications quarter over quarter this year.” He added that “Identity theft has become more calculated,” and “Their LinkedIn strategies are getting sophisticated,” with efforts being made to secure jobs in AI. He also noted the scheme operates through “laptop farms,” which the BBC reports was, “referring to computers based in the US that are run remotely from outside of the country.” Among the techniques are the hijacking of dormant social media accounts, specifically on LinkedIn. The U.S. uncovered 29 such laptop farms being operated by North Koreans in June.