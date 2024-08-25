Cheryl Hines All Smiles with RFK Jr. and Ex-GOP Rep After Trump Endorsement
SAY CHEESE
Curb Your Enthusiasm star and wife to former presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was spotted grinning ear to ear in a picture with her husband and controversial former congressman Madison Cawthorn. In the photo, shared by Cawthorn on Instagram Saturday, the 29-year-old is flanked by the couple as they smile for a selfie. Journalist Yashar Ali also shared the photo via X, and users took to the replies to condemn Hines. “Gross,” writer Rachel Vindman wrote. “I have lost all respect for @CherylHines,” said another. During Cawthorne’s time in Congress, he was criticized for comments he made about the January 6 attack on the capitol, among other blunders. The photo of the trio comes on the heels of RFK Jr.’s withdrawal from the race and endorsement of Donald Trump on Friday. Hines, who has been critical of the former president in the past, has remained tight-lipped on the endorsement but spoke out in support of her husband on X. Since then, she has been relentlessly trolled for her statement and continued support of her husband.