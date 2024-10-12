Cheryl Hines’ Brief Message of Support for RFK Jr. After His Mother’s Death

Actress Cheryl Hines offered a terse public message of support to her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as questions swirl about their marriage in the wake of the former longshot presidential hopeful’s sexting affair scandal.

Kennedy took to Instagram to commemorate his mother, Ethel Kennedy, who died at 96 on Thursday, and Hines was among the many who commented underneath.

“She wrung joy from every moment, but for 56 years she has spoken with yearning of the day she would reunite with her beloved husband,” Kennedy wrote of his mother, who raised 11 children and never married after Robert F. Kennedy, former U.S. attorney general, was assassinated in 1968.

“This is beautiful. Your mother was very proud of you,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star wrote in response, along with a white heart emoji.

Hines also shared her own post remembering her mother-in-law, in which she mentioned her husband directly for the first time since the scandal broke last month. She tagged him and wrote, “Her charisma, wisdom and strength will live on with me in every memory of her. Bobby and I spent many warm nights in Hyannis Port having dinner with her and hearing stories from her extraordinary life.”

Rumors have swirled about the pair’s marriage in the days since news broke last month that Kennedy had allegedly sexted with star political reporter Olivia Nuzzi. The affair, which Kennedy has denied, reportedly included “incredible” FaceTime sex and each saying “I love you,” although Nuzzi maintains it never became physical.

People reported, based on an anonymous source, that Hines found the affair “embarrassing” and was “very angry about it,” adding that the two have “barely spoken” since it came out.

“She’s been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file,” the source said. “But how many times can you forgive a partner that’s dishonest and goes behind your back? It’s just ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man.”

Nevertheless, the two were spotted together last week for the first time since the scandal broke, in a car in Malibu, California, although Hines wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, Page Six reported.