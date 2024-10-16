Cheryl Hines Continues to Stand By RFK Jr. After Olivia Nuzzi Bombshell
UNITED IN GRIEF
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attended the Washington, D.C. memorial service held for his mother, Ethel Kennedy, alongside his wife, actress Cheryl Hines—despite the ongoing fallout from his alleged relationship with reporter Olivia Nuzzi and divorce rumors. In a court filing on Monday, Nuzzi’s ex-fiance, Ryan Lizza, accused the star reporter of “cheating on me with a married man.” The filing from Lizza also claimed this man, presumably RFK Jr., wanted to “possess,” “control,” and “impregnate” her. Despite the rumors and flurry of legal action, RFK and Hines also attended Ethel’s funeral service together in Centerville, Massachusetts on Monday. Ethel was married to former attorney general and Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Sr. before his assassination in 1968, and Wednesday’s event in D.C. was attended by Democratic Party royalty. The service featured remarks from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. RFK Jr. announced he would seek the presidency as an independent candidate in October 2023. He drew the ire of several other Kennedy family members after dropping out of the race in August and endorsing the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.