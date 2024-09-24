Cheryl Hines Dodges Questions on RFK Jr. Sexting Scandal at Milan Fashion Week
GIMME A BREAK
Perhaps in Italy to escape the latest headlines to have engulfed her scandal-addled husband, Cheryl Hines is apparently dodging any questions about Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s alleged sexting affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star’s understood to have turned up “all fresh and clean to the Bally show” at Milan Fashion Week on Monday, where she “politely declined to comment” when asked about the allegations, Puck's Lauren Sherman reported in her latest newsletter. “Being out and about, and looking great, while your world implodes is an oft-used, and oft-effective tactic,” Sherman so eloquently put it. Back stateside, Nuzzi is currently on leave from her post at New York magazine after sending what’s been described as “increasingly pornographic photos” to the one-time presidential hopeful, who’s said to have repeatedly blocked and unblocked her number in order to view the images – presumably between trips to his roadkill freezer, or bemoaning the ongoing federal investigation into allegations he once cut the head of a dead whale.