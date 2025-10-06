Politics

Cheryl Hines Reveals Daily Fear About RFK Jr. During His Campaign

KENNEDY CURSE

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” alum had concerns about her husband.

Annie Bang
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Actress Cheryl Hines revealed she feared for husband RFK Jr.’s life during his 2024 presidential campaign.

“From the moment he announced he was running, I knew our lives would never be the same,” Hines, 60, said in a preview clip of a CBS Mornings interview set to air Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attend the Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 premiere at DGA Theater Complex on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Cheryl Hines said she feared for her husband's safety. Jeff Kravitz/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Kennedy, 71, who is currently serving as President Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, launched his 2024 presidential campaign on April 19, 2023. After which, Hines immediately found herself concerned for her husband’s safety.

“I found it stressful that Bobby didn’t get Secret Service protection,” the two-time Emmy nominee told CBS reporter Natalie Morales.

RFK Jr.’s own father, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated in June 1968 during his own presidential campaign. Five years prior, Kennedy’s uncle—President John F. Kennedy—was assassinated in 1963 in broad daylight.

“I think, every day, somebody would say to me, ‘Are you worried about him getting shot, like his father and like his uncle?’ and I was. I was very worried about it—still worried about it,” she said.

Hines also speculated that she is kept in the dark regarding the full extent of threats that her husband is receiving.

“I don’t think Bobby tells me all of the threats he gets, if I’m being honest,” she admitted.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal with Pfizer to lower Medicaid drug prices in the Oval Office of the White House on September 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration has reportedly reached an agreement with pharmaceutical company Pfizer to voluntarily sell its medications through Medicaid at lower prices.
RFK Jr. has become one of the most prominent figures in Trump's orbit. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

The pair tied the knot in August 2014. The former Democrat teased the idea of a presidential run in 2023, sharing that Hines had approved.

“I am thinking about it yes. I have passed the biggest hurdle, that my wife has greenlighted it,” RFK Jr. said to a crowd in New Hampshire back in March 2023.

RFK Jr. began his run as a Democrat before he switched to running as an Independent for the 2024 race. In August 2024, he dropped out of the race and endorsed Donald Trump.

Since then, he has joined Trump’s second presidential term to become one of the most prominent figures in Trump’s MAGA orbit.

Through his role, which he assumed on Feb. 13, 2025, Kennedy has garnered intense scrutiny and backlash for his controversial policies and peddling of misinformation, such as linking Tylenol to autism or questioning the use of vaccines.

Annie Bang

Annie Bang

Breaking News Intern

annie.bang@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now