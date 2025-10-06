Cheryl Hines Reveals Daily Fear About RFK Jr. During His Campaign

Actress Cheryl Hines revealed she feared for husband RFK Jr.’s life during his 2024 presidential campaign.

“From the moment he announced he was running, I knew our lives would never be the same,” Hines, 60, said in a preview clip of a CBS Mornings interview set to air Tuesday.

Cheryl Hines said she feared for her husband's safety. Jeff Kravitz/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Kennedy, 71, who is currently serving as President Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, launched his 2024 presidential campaign on April 19, 2023. After which, Hines immediately found herself concerned for her husband’s safety.

“I found it stressful that Bobby didn’t get Secret Service protection,” the two-time Emmy nominee told CBS reporter Natalie Morales.

RFK Jr.’s own father, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated in June 1968 during his own presidential campaign. Five years prior, Kennedy’s uncle—President John F. Kennedy—was assassinated in 1963 in broad daylight.

“I think, every day, somebody would say to me, ‘Are you worried about him getting shot, like his father and like his uncle?’ and I was. I was very worried about it—still worried about it,” she said.

Hines also speculated that she is kept in the dark regarding the full extent of threats that her husband is receiving.

“I don’t think Bobby tells me all of the threats he gets, if I’m being honest,” she admitted.

RFK Jr. has become one of the most prominent figures in Trump's orbit. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

The pair tied the knot in August 2014. The former Democrat teased the idea of a presidential run in 2023, sharing that Hines had approved.

“I am thinking about it yes. I have passed the biggest hurdle, that my wife has greenlighted it,” RFK Jr. said to a crowd in New Hampshire back in March 2023.

RFK Jr. began his run as a Democrat before he switched to running as an Independent for the 2024 race. In August 2024, he dropped out of the race and endorsed Donald Trump.

Since then, he has joined Trump’s second presidential term to become one of the most prominent figures in Trump’s MAGA orbit.