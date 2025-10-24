Cheryl Hines Reveals How She Fell Under Trump’s Spell

Cheryl Hines walked into her first meeting with Donald Trump very skeptical and walked out a true believer.

The actress and wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared that story, any many others, during a two-hour conversation with Tucker Carlson Friday to promote her new memoir Unscripted.

When Carlson first asked for her reaction to her husband first deciding to end his own 2024 campaign and endorse Trump, Hines squirmed a bit as she described the “learning process” of getting behind a man she once described as “ridiculous and disrespectful.”

Hines first met Trump very soon after the assassination attempt on his life in July 2024. As soon as Trump shook her hand, she says she immediately viewed him as a “very genuine person” in a way that she found “surprising.”

Larry David and Cheryl Hines attend the after party for "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 premiere at DGA Theater Complex on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

She recalled the episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm from 2020 in which Larry David’s character wears a MAGA hat to deliberately “repel” people he doesn’t want to talk to. “Which is funny, but also true!” Hines said, emphasizing how much her Hollywood circle despises Trump.

With that in mind, Hines said, “I was expecting something else... I was expecting uh I think I was expecting somebody who didn’t listen to other people, wouldn’t be interested in other people. And that’s not, that’s not who I met.”

President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Kennedy's wife Cheryl Hines pose after Kennedy was sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy, who faced criticism for his past comments on vaccine, was confirmed by the Senate 52 to 48. Former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was the only Republican to vote against him. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I met somebody who was very interested in other people, really wanted to hear what somebody else had to say,” she continued. “I think that was very surprising to me.”

In other words, the charm offensive Trump needed to execute in order to get Hines on board for Kennedy joining his campaign—and delivering his much-needed MAHA base—worked on her.

As Kennedy said in a separate interview with Carlson last August, he initially declined to meet with Trump because, “I just thought it was a non-starter with Cheryl.”

But after she told her husband, “You should hear him out,” he decided to get on board the MAGA train.

And Hines is right there with him.