Cheryl Hines Seen with RFK Jr. for the First Time Since Affair Bombshell
SANS RING
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines were seen together for the first time since news of his sexting affair with political journalist Olivia Nuzzi made headlines. Paparazzi caught the two while driving around Malibu on Saturday. In the photos shared by Page Six, Hines wore dark sunglasses and was missing a key accessory—her wedding ring. Prior to this sighting, the actress has been keeping a low profile and has yet to comment on her hubby’s extramarital activities. News of the affair broke last month when Nuzzi disclosed her relationship to her employers at New York magazine. Page Six previously reported that their relationship, while not physical, included “incredible” sex via FaceTime. The tabloid also says that Hines had made peace with the fact her Kennedy man was a cheater but drew the line at him endorsing Trump. RFK Jr. has denied the affair outright and a spokesperson claims he only met the reporter once when she interviewed him for a “hit piece.”