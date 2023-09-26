Chess Champ to Piers Morgan: Your Fixation on Anal Beads Is ‘Concerning’
BUT ABOUT YOUR BUTT
Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann appeared to lose his patience with Piers Morgan on Monday after the TV host repeatedly pressed him on claims he’d used “anal beads” to cheat in a 2022 tournament against Magnus Carlsen. Niemann, who has repeatedly refuted the cheating allegations, told Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored, “It was very disheartening to be accused of cheating after that victory.” But Morgan, not letting up, then went in for the kill, asking: “Again, to be clear, on the specific allegation, have you ever used anal beads while playing chess?” Niemann shot back that “your curiosity is a bit concerning,” and suggested that maybe Morgan himself was “personally interested” before repeating that he had never cheated. The cheating allegations rocked the chess world, with Niemann famously forced to get his butt scanned at a subsequent tournament and later filing a defamation suit against Carlsen. The pair settled that lawsuit last month with no further legal action.