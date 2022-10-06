Chess Grandmaster Gets Butt Scanned Following Anal Vibrator Cheating Rumors
BUZZ BUZZ
Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann received a particularly thorough security scan ahead of a Thursday tournament after he was accused of cheating in a tournament in St. Louis last month, which some fans wildly speculated was made possible by way of an anal vibrator delivering coded moves. Niemann’s security check at the first day of the U.S. Chess Championships, also in St. Louis, included a very atypical request that he turn around. The commotion caused fellow grandmaster Irina Krush to momentarily lose composure as she waited in line behind Neimann while a scanner passed over his butt. The American has rebutted the cheating accusations, which arose after the world’s top player, Magnus Carlsen, forfeited a game. Online platform Chess.com later said they believe Neimann had “likely cheated” in more than 100 online matches. Neimann won his game on Thursday despite the eyebrow-raising scan; he called it a “message to everyone.”