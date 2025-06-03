Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen Hints at Career Shift After Meltdown
The world’s highest ranked chess player, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, has hinted at a career move after a shock loss on his home ground. Carlsen went viral at the Norway Chess tournament after losing to India’s Gukesh Dommaraju on Sunday. In a match streamed live on Twitch via Chess.com a frustrated Carlsen, 34, slammed his fist on a table then quickly shook hands with 19-year-old Dommaraju. As Carlsen walked away from the chess board he sighed, “Oh my God!” Carlsen has been vocal about growing tired of the traditional Classical chess format and looking for new challenges. He has embraced the edgier Freestyle Chess and took part in a Grand Slam Tour. “I will have to make some decisions about next year here (Norway) or potential other tournaments later, because, yeah… I just don’t enjoy (Classical chess) that much,” Carlsen told Norwegian television channel TV2. “I’m not going to sit here and say that I’m not going to play Classical events ever again....The thing is that, you know, losses are painful no matter what, but at least if I can lose doing something that I really enjoy (Blitz, Rapid or Freestyle), then that’s much easier.”