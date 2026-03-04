Chest-Beating Hegseth Raises MAGA Fears of Forever War

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stoked MAGA fears of a forever war, declaring that the Iran conflict is just getting started and that the U.S. will take “all the time it needs to succeed.”

In a chest-beating performance filled with football analogies and soaring rhetoric, the former Fox & Friends TV host also warned that “more and larger waves were coming” with looming “death and destruction from the skies all day long.”

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon on March 2, 2026. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“We’re playing for keeps. Our warfighters have maximum authorities granted personally by the president and yours truly,” he said.

“Four days in we have only just begun to fight.”

The comments came as Hegseth gave his second press conference this week to try to explain the administration’s often contradictory rationale for entering another open-ended foreign war - something Donald Trump promised he would not do.

It also came as the Pentagon released the names of four of the six American soldiers killed in the conflict so far: Captain Cody Khork, 35; Sergeant Nicole Amor, 39; Sergeant Declan Coady, 20; and Sergeant Noah Tietjens, 42.

But the Defense Secretary gave only a fleeting reference to the soldiers before returning to his remarks about America’s dominance, while attacking the press for the way the war was being reported.

(L to R) Sgt. Declan J. Coady, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor and Capt. Cody Khork were killed March 1, 2026, at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait during a drone attack. The Daily Beast/U.S. Army

“This is what the fake news misses. We’ve taken control of Iran’s airspace and waterways without boots on the ground. But when a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it’s front page news,” he said, in an apparent reference to the casualties.

“I get it -- the press only wants to make the president look bad.”

As Americans scramble to get out of the Middle East, Hegseth struck a defiant tone, declaring U.S. forces possessed “an almost unlimited stockpile” of munitions to fight the Iran regime.

“They are toast and they know it. Or at least soon enough they will know it,” he said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene used to be one of Donald Trump's biggest supporters in Congress. Screengrab/The Megyn Kelly Show

But the conflict could prove damaging for Republicans as the midterm elections loom, with some MAGA figures already up in arms about America’s intervention.

Appearing on Megyn Kelly’s podcast this week, former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out that the U.S was embroiled in “another f***ing war” and asked the country to have a “serious conversation” about “who in the hell are these decisions being made for.”

Kelly also criticized the conflict, casting doubt on Trump’s claim that Iran’s vast army could lay down its arms.

“Based on what?” she asked.

Lawmakers from both parties have also publicly questioned the administration’s failure to obtain formal congressional authorization for the operation, which violates the Constitution.

And as tensions escalate in the region, the administration is now scrambling to get people out of the region - although the State Department’s main hotline number has warned Americans there is no guaranteed travel help available.

“Please do not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation. At this time, there are currently no United States evacuation points,” the State Department’s automated message said on Tuesday afternoon.