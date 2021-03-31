Chet Hanks Threatened to ‘Blow’ Ex-GF’s ‘Brains Out’: Court Order
‘CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER’
A Texas judge has granted legal protections to Chet Hanks’ ex-girlfriend after she alleged he was verbally and physically abusive. Court documents say that Chet, son of Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, cannot talk to, or go near, the ex, identified by media outlets as Kiana Parker. He is also not allowed to possess a firearm because he is “a clear and present danger.” Parker reported an instance last October of Chet grabbing her arm and throwing a bottle at her. He also broke her phone, said he would jump off a balcony if she left, and called her a “ghetto Black b—,” according to allegations in the court filing. In December, Hanks allegedly said he would “blow [his and his girlfriend’s] brains out,” the filing says. When Parker told Hanks she was leaving him earlier this year, he allegedly reached for a kitchen knife before she grabbed a pot and ran out of their home, the documents say.
Chet recently made headlines for coining the term “white boy summer,” which has been trending online. His merchandise line under the same name has been criticized for using a font similar to one used by white nationalists.