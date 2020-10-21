Chet ‘JR’ White, Bassist and Producer of Indie Rock Band Girls, Dead at 40
Chet “JR” White, the bassist and producer of the late 2000s indie band Girls, has died at 40. White passed away Sunday night when his heart stopped at his family home in Santa Cruz, California, per Stereogum, with no specific cause of death stated. A representative from True Panther, the label behind Girls, which disbanded in 2013, confirmed the news. Bandmate and lead singer Christopher Owens wrote on Twitter: “I hope you feel nothing but peace now my brother. I love you, and thank you for believing in me, and for what you brought to the table.” Former Girls drummer Derek James also posted a tribute on Instagram. “Was Girls the best band of the late aughts? Most likely yes,” he wrote.
After years in the Northern California punk scene, White started Girls with Owens in 2007 after moving to San Francisco. They released two critically acclaimed albums, 2009’s Album and 2011’s Father, Son, Holy Ghost, as well as a 2010 EP and several singles. The group disbanded in 2012 after White and Owens drifted apart during the production of Father, Son, Holy Ghost. Since then, White had done collaborations with artists like Tobias Jesso Jr., Cass McCombs, Glitz and Spectrals.