Chevy Chase Now Claims ‘Community’ Wasn’t Funny Enough for Him
‘IT WAS TOO MUCH’
Chevy Chase, who was booted from the sitcom Community for using a racial slur, now claims the show was never really good enough for him anyway. “I honestly felt the show wasn’t funny enough for me, ultimately,” he told Marc Maron’s podcast WTF in an episode that aired Monday. “I felt a little bit constrained. Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me.” Chase played millionaire Pierce Hawthorne for four seasons, starring alongside actors including Donald Glover and Alison Brie. He said he “didn’t mind” his character but “felt happier being alone. I just didn’t want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much.” In 2018, Glover said Chase constantly made racial jokes on set, while comedian Pete Davidson described Chase as a racist “fucking douchebag.” As by Maron if he was hard to work with, Chase said, “I don’t know what my reputation was among people. I just always assumed I was OK.”