Pets are honestly amazing; they look past your faults, don’t judge you, and love you unconditionally. They deserved to be spoiled. Chewy—an online market for all kinds of pet-related goods—is making that extremely easy with its Blue Box Event. You can save up to 40 percent on essential items like food, toys, treats, and more.

Just bought a new couch? Or want to save your current one from any more cat scratches? Pick up this adorable cactus scratching post. Instead of one post, this scratching post has three. Its double-layer baseboard will support all of your kitty’s playtime activity, and the plush material—at the top and bottom—will give them something soft to nuzzle.

Frisco Cactus Cat Scratching Post, 33-in, Tri-post 40% off of the original price of $55 Buy at Chewy $ 33

These three words will bring joy to any dog: bacon bone chew. Its tough nylon materials will withstand your dog’s mighty chompers, and the bacon flavor will delight their taste buds. It also can help promote healthier chewing habits, a great way to save your favorite pair of shoes from an early doggie demise. On top of that, during the Blue Box event, if you buy one chew toy, you can get another one for 50 percent off.

Nylabone Bacon Flavored Dog Chew Toy X-Large 30% off original price of $16 Buy at Chewy $ 11

Even non-pet owners can get in on the fun. Gift cards are 15 percent off as well. Surprise a pet and pet owner you know and love with an eGift Card (or buy one for yourself for future pet spoiling needs).

Chewy eGift Card 15% off the original price of $75 Buy at Chewy $ 64

The Blue Box Event starts on Sunday, June 20th, and runs till Wednesday, June 23. Check back daily for Chewy’s Flash Daily Deals. Be sure not to miss out on this limited-time sales extravaganza.

