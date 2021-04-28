Here’s How to Spoil Your Pets With Luxe Goodies Without Breaking Your Wallet
PAW-SOME
Whether you met before or during the pandemic, you are likely reading this within arm’s reach of your furry best friend. Chewy is here to give you an outstanding reason to splurge a little and spoil your pets—up to 40% off its home collection. Featuring an online marketplace of more than 60,000 items and quick 1-2 day shipping, there’s something for every pet parent on Chewy.
You can’t clone yourself, but you can give them something else to cuddle. Take 30% off The Original Calming Donut Dog Bed & Throw Dog Blanket from Best Friends by Sheri to help them rest easy while you’re out.
The Original Calming Donut Dog Bed & Throw Dog Blanket
Available in Small to Extra-Large
Free Shipping
The Gravity Refill Pet Feeder is 25% off and will keep your pal’s bowl full around the clock.
Gravity Refill Pet Feeder
Available in Small to Large
And to make it all up to them, mark your calendar for a well-earned doggie paddle in Frisco’s Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool, now 40% off, as soon as you get home.
Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool
Available in Medium to Extra-Large
Free Shipping
