    GUN VIOLENCE

    7-Year-Old Girl Shot in the Neck While Trick-or-Treating in Chicago

    A 7-year-old girl was shot in the neck Thursday evening while trick-or-treating with her family in southwest Chicago, police said. At about 5:30 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood, at least one man in a group began shooting at a 30-year-old man, according to the Chicago Police Department. The girl, reportedly wearing a bumblebee costume for Halloween, was struck in the lower neck and taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said. “The young girl who was out with family for Halloween is believed to be an unintended victim after multiple offenders opened fire,” Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet. Police had no description of the gunman, and no one was in custody.

