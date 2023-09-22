Chicago Bears: FBI Didn’t Raid Our Ex-Defensive Coordinator’s Home
IF YOU SAY SO
Alan Williams was a defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears until Wednesday, when he abruptly resigned—with rumors rippling across social media that he’d done so because of a recent FBI raid on his home and the Bears’ headquarters. Brandon Faber, the vice president of communications for the Bears, told NBC News there’d been no raid at either location. Williams’ attorney told both NBC and ESPN much the same: “The rumors on social media are offensive and one hundred percent untrue.” The lawyer, Andrew M. Stroth, went on to echo Williams’ resignation statement, which cited “my health and my family” as the reason he was stepping down just two weeks into his second season with the Bears. Williams was absent from the Bears last week, with Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs tweeting mysteriously on Wednesday that “for the last 3 days we’ve been operating under the belief that his absence has not been related to health or a family matter.” The scuttlebutt continued spreading on Thursday, with ESPN analyst Pat McAfee reporting on his eponymous show that “sources told us” a raid did in fact occur on Williams’ home.