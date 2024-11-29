Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Chicago Bears Sacks Head Coach After Thanksgiving Loss

TIMED OUT
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Updated 11.29.24 2:14PM EST 
Published 11.29.24 2:13PM EST 
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
NurPhoto/Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus on Friday after it suffered its sixth consecutive loss in a series of close-call matches. “We informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head-coaching position,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a Friday statement. “I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward.” The Bears lost 23-20 on Thursday to the Detroit Lions, days after it also lost 30-27 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings. It also lost 20-19 to the Green Bay Packers earlier this month. Eberflus had earlier on Friday assured his team he was “confident” he would remain its head coach, according to ESPN, only to eventually get sacked hours later. Bears interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will become its interim head coach.

Read it at ESPN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
JPMorgan Boss Jamie Dimon Has Been Having Secret Policy Talks With Donald Trump for Months
TAKE IT TO THE BANK
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.29.24 1:29PM EST 
Jamie Dimon and Donald Trump.
Donald Trump and Jamie Dimon have been reportedly in communication over the past few months. Reuters

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has been secretly communicating with Donald Trump over the past several months, offering input on the president-elect’s economic policies, multiple unnamed Republican insiders told the New York Post. One of the sources said the two men have been having “no-holds-barred conversations,” which have continued after Trump won the presidency. Several of the sources told the Post that the talks focused on cutting government spending, banking regulations, and taxes. The men’s conversations continued even amid apparent public tensions, like when the president-elect earlier this month announced in a Truth Social post that Dimon “will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration.” Dimon soon fired back, though, saying, “I haven’t had a boss in 25 years. I’m not about ready to start.” The Wall Street giant has been outspoken about his hope that Trump will follow through on his plan to cut red tape for bankers, saying at a recent conference that many in the industry “are dancing in the street” after Trump’s win. Spokespeople for both Trump’s transition and JPMorgan declined to comment to the Post on its report.

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Pvolve’s Jennifer Aniston-Approved Fitness Program Is on Major Sale
BLACK FRIDAY 2024
Julia Guerra 

Scouted Contributor

Updated 11.26.24 3:59PM EST 
Published 11.25.24 9:35PM EST 
Pvolve Black Friday Sale 2024
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Pvolve.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Pvolve offers members functional-meets-mainstream low-impact fitness classes that promote strength and mobility. The method, founded by Rachel Katzman, is approved by a Clinical Advisory Board, expert trainers, and Jennifer Aniston, who officially joined the company in 2023 after falling in love with the program. If you’ve been looking for a lower-impact and time-saving workout to help you perfect your ‘Winter Arc’ this year, Pvolve’s got you covered. From now through Dec. 1, take advantage of its Black Friday sales, which include a new member and winback offer of 20 percent off the first month of any membership, as well as a current member offer.

Pvolve Black Friday Sale
Shop At Pvolve

Plus, this week, score flash sale deals, including 30 percent off a 10-class pack for new and win-back members, plus a tiered merchandise discount for current members (spend $50, get $10 off; spend $100, get $20 off; spend $200, get $50, etc.). Through Dec. 8, shoppers can enjoy 20 percent off sitewide, plus a free Recover 9 with bundles. Use codes BF20 (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1) and CYBER20 (Dec. 2 – Dec. 8) to redeem.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
OnlyFans Star Reveals She’s Pregnant With Step-Brother’s Baby
FAMILY TIES
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.29.24 11:57AM EST 
Published 11.29.24 11:54AM EST 
Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci.
Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci. Scarletvas via Instagram

An Australian actress and OnlyFans star opened up about her relationship with her step-brother, who she is pregnant to after the pair got married in Sept. 2023. Speaking on the UNCENSORED podcast, Scarlet Vas, who first became famous from starring in the Australian show Neighbours, talked about meeting now-husband Tayo Ricci when they were teenagers. Once their parents got together they became “family,” they said. However, that didn’t deter them from pursuing a relationship—or profiting from it on OnlyFans. Ricci said that while they make some step-sibling content, it’s not to “the standard that people would expect.” “I’m not gonna lie, when I was young, I fantasized about it. Yeah, it just felt so wrong until it felt right,” Ricci said on the podcast.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Crypto Guy Eats His $6.2 Million Duct-Taped Banana Artwork
GOING BANANAS
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 11.29.24 9:09AM EST 
Justin Sun, pictured, described Maurizio Cattelan’s infamous 2019 work as “much better than other bananas.”
Justin Sun, pictured, described Maurizio Cattelan’s infamous 2019 work as “much better than other bananas.” Getty Images

One could interpret, as its artist intended, the $6.2 million banana-duct-taped-to-a-wall as an absurd piece of art. The crypto entrepreneur who bought it made it a very expensive snack. Tron founder Justin Sun ate the banana at a press conference in Hong Kong on Friday after purchasing the right to display Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian” installation last week. “Eating it at a press conference can also become a part of the artwork’s history,” Sun said at the press conference, according to the BBC. Sun had promised to eat the banana after winning the auction, which was conducted by Sotheby’s. The banana, which is meant to be regularly replaced, has been eaten twice before, though never by someone who has purchased the rights to the installation. The hefty sum Sun paid was news to the New York fruit stand vendor who sold the 35-cent banana, and cried upon hearing the eventual winning bid. “I am a poor man,” Shal Alam, 74, told The New York Times. “I have never had this kind of money; I have never seen this kind of money.” “Those who bought it, what kind of people are they?” he asked the Times reporter. “Do they not know what a banana is?”

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score 25% Off Bestselling Gift Sets at Jones Road’s Black Friday Sale
BLACK FRIDAY 2024
Julia Guerra 

Scouted Contributor

Published 11.27.24 6:50PM EST 
Jones Road Beauty Black Friday Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Jones Road Beauty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Four years after makeup artist Bobbi Brown departed from her eponymous label, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, the makeup mogul began developing Jones Road Beauty to fill a gap she saw in the beauty industry: clean and high-performance products for all ages, complexion types and skin tones. Jones Road Beauty celebrated its fourth anniversary this year and has become a favorite of beauty lovers of all ages and skin types, making the Jones Road Beauty Black Friday sale one of the most anticipated across the industry. In 2023, the Jones Road Miracle Balm sold over 375,000 units on Black Friday alone, so it’s safe to say it’s pretty popular. This multi-purpose balm, described as “a light-reflecting super product,” can be applied to the face, and lips, where you crave a hydrated glow. It’s been a bestseller since its release in 2020 and comes in 13 colors, including the new Pinky Bronze (a low-shimmer, pink-brown) and Golden Hour (a sheer gold with multi-dimensional shimmer), which looks beautiful on all skin types.

Jones Road Beauty Black Friday Sale
Shop At Jones Road Beauty

Given the Miracle Balm’s popularity, we’re thrilled that this year’s Jones Road Black Friday sale includes 25 percent off percent kits that include the viral formula, along with savings on the mini Miracle Balm singles and sets. Shoppers can snag a set of four ($68), six ($99), or eight ($128) miniature Miracle Balms, selecting from the brand’s full lineup of 13 permanent shades. In a press release sent to The Daily Beast, Brown recommended shoppers “create the most versatile set of four Mini Miracle Balms” by selecting “one that will provide an all-over tint, one blush tone that can double as a lip tint, one bronzer, and one highlighter to provide a touch of sparkle.” The sets will be available until Monday, Dec. 2, so don’t wait to grab one for yourself or the beauty lover on your holiday gift list before they disappear.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘Rocky’ Star Dolph Lundgren Given Terminal Diagnosis Says He’s Cancer Free
FIGHT FOR HIS LIFE
Leigh Kimmins McManus 

Reporter

Published 11.29.24 10:59AM EST 
articles/2012/08/17/dolph-lundgren-s-wild-ride-from-fulbright-scholar-to-the-expendables-2/dolph-lundgren-stern-tease_rbw7bg
Lundgren has opened up on his cancer battle Dolph Lundgren

Dolph Lundgren, the actor best known for his turn as the villainous boxer Ivan Drago in the Rocky film series, has announced he is “finally cancer free”. The Swede disclosed last year that he’d been fighting the disease since 2015 and was told in 2020 that his cancer was terminal and that he had only three years to live. But now, he is looking forward to the future this Thanksgiving, taking to Instagram to say: “Here I am at UCLA, I’m about to go in and get rid of that last tumour. Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I’ll be cancer-free so I’m looking forward to this procedure.” He said he was undergoing a lung ablation, a procedure that uses heating or cooling mechanisms to destroy tumor tissue. “It’s been a rough ride and really taught me how to live in the moment and enjoy every moment of life. I mean, it’s the only way to go,” Lundgren said from his hospital bed pre op.

Read it at News.com.au

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
U.K. Lawmakers Vote to Pass Assisted Suicide Bill
HISTORIC VOTE
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Updated 11.29.24 11:21AM EST 
Published 11.29.24 11:19AM EST 
People gather in Parliament Square to demonstrate their support for assisted dying as Kim Leadbeater MP's Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill reaches its Second Reading debate and vote in the House of Commons in London, United Kingdom on November 29, 2024.
Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty

A group of British lawmakers helped clear the way on Friday for the U.K. to legalize assisted suicide, according to The New York Times. The House of Commons voted to approve the bill (330 to 275) that would allow terminally ill patients in England and Wales to work with their doctors to end their lives early. The process is currently legal in a handful of countries—along with 10 U.S. states—but those who’ve sought to help British patients in the past have faced potential prosecutions. The bill was proposed by a Labour Party member, but it has amassed support from members of various parties for its attempts to curtail self-induced death without assistance. “The deathbed for far too many is a place of misery torture and degradation, a reign of blood and vomit and tears,” Conservative Party member and bill supporter Kit Malthouse told the Times. “I see no compassion and beauty in that: only profound human suffering.” The legislation will now move through various parliamentary committees and face potential amendments.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Elon Musk Gets Standing Ovation at Thanksgiving Dinner With Trump
THANKFUL
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 11.29.24 3:38AM EST 
Published 11.28.24 10:26PM EST 
Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Social media footage has provided a glimpse into Mar-a-Lago as Donald Trump celebrated Thanksgiving with his family and closest allies. Elon Musk—still at the Florida residence—received a standing ovation at the dinner Thursday as the crowd roared in approval. Footage posted to Instagram Stories by jewelry designer Jacob Safar shows Musk, accompanied with his mom, Maye, waving to the crowd. Another video shows Musk sitting next to Trump while “Y.M.C.A.” plays in the background, with the president-elect pumping his hands on the table in delight and then tapping Musk on his shoulder. Footage posted by Instagram user Colin Stangel also shows the pair dining together. Sylvester Stallone, also in attendance, could be seen schmoozing with the political elite. Barron Trump and Melania were also there, with Barron sitting next to his father, and Melania on the other side of Barron. Barron, in a red tie, seemed less than impressed by his father’s dancing, and did not partake, per video posted to Instagram. Eric, Lara and Tiffany Trump were also in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Bill Clinton ‘Couldn’t Sleep for Two Years’ After 2016 Election
LAMENT
Tim Teeman 

Senior Editor and Writer

Updated 11.28.24 6:38PM EST 
Published 11.28.24 5:47PM EST 
Bill Clinton, May 04, 2023 in New York City.
Bill Clinton, May 04, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Former president Bill Clinton said he could not sleep for two years after the 2016 election, which his wife Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump. Clinton makes the admission in his new book, Citizen—My Life After the White House, according to the Daily Mail. “The whole thing is hard for me to write,” the former president writes. “I couldn’t sleep for two years after the election. I was so angry, I wasn’t fit to be around. I apologize to all those who endured my outbursts of rage, which lasted for years and bothered or bored people who thought it pointless to rehash things that couldn’t be changed.” Clinton also writes that he concurs with professor and author Kathleen Hall Jamieson’s belief that James Comey’s announcement that he was reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails days before the election coupled with Russian cyber attacks were, as Clinton writes, “effective enough to persuade voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to vote for third parties or stay at home. If so, Putin’s enablers were Comey and the political press.”

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Get 40 Grams of Protein—Every Morning—With This Delish Shake
SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED
AD BY Huel
Published 11.29.24 1:00AM EST 
A man smiling confidently while holding a Huel-branded bottle, standing in a stylish, well-lit interior with framed wall art in the background.
Huel

Do you eat breakfast everyday? Be honest. It’s an easy meal to skip due to the morning rush. However, with Huel, a nutritious breakfast only takes 60 seconds to make. This powder—available in eight delicious flavors—fills you up with 40g of protein (that’s more than five eggs worth) and provides your body with 27 essential vitamins and minerals.

Add two scoops of Huel to the included shaker and fill with water and ice. Then shake for a minute and enjoy. It’s that easy. Instead of relying on animal-based protein like whey, Huel opts for protein from pea and rice sources—making it vegan-friendly to boot. Other ingredients like flaxseed and organic coconut provide essential nutrients and minerals that support immune, heart, hair, bone, and digestion health.

For Black Friday, Huel is offering a special discount until December 2nd: use the code BEAST20 at checkout and save 20% on your order, plus get a free shirt and shaker bottle. There are two options: one-time purchase or subscription. With the subscription, you’ll keep saving 20% on future orders and be able to pick delivery frequency (every two, four, six, or eight weeks). You can skip orders, swap flavors, and cancel at any time.

Huel Black Edition
Use code BEAST20 to save 20% until 12/2
Subscribe At Huel

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Putin’s ‘Secret Daughter’ Is DJ ‘Living in Paris Under Pseudonym’: Report
QUELLE SURPRISE!
Leigh Kimmins McManus 

Reporter

Updated 11.28.24 11:35PM EST 
Published 11.28.24 4:04PM EST 
Vladimir Putin
Mikhail Tereshchenko/Reuters

Russian president Vladimir Putin has a secret daughter who’s a hipster DJ living in Paris under a pseudonym, according to reports. Elizaveta Krivonogikh, 21, is allegedly the result of an affair the Kremlin chief had when married to ex-wife Lyudmila Putina. He has been linked to her mother Svetlana Krivonogikh. An investigation by the Ukrainian television station TSN suggests that the young woman uses the name Luiza Rozova, as well as traveling under the name Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova. Flight logs and a shared phone number link Krivonogikh to the Rudnova persona, reports stated. Officially, Putin has only two daughters—Maria and Katerina—but his life has been shrouded in secrecy for years. Former cleaner Svetlana Krivonogikh, 49, has been linked to the Russian president in the past, and she has a daughter born in 2003 who looks “phenomenally similar” to Putin. The Kremlin called this report, from the Proekt investigative journalism group, “gutter press”.

Read it at The Times of London

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Australia Bans Social Media for Children Under 16
DE-INFLUENCED
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.28.24 12:18PM EST 
Published 11.28.24 12:16PM EST 
Children playground miniatures are seen in front of displayed Snapchat logo in this illustration
Corporations could face nearly $32 million in fines for “systemic” failures to implement age requirements. Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

Australian lawmakers passed a landmark ban on social media use among minors, giving the green light to one of the world’s strictest child-related social media regulations. The ban, which prohibits children under the age of 16 from using social media reportedly targets the negative impact of excessive social media use on children’s physical and mental well being. It specifically applies to X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Reddit, but not YouTube. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the law puts the onus on social media platforms to take “reasonable steps” to prevent minors from creating accounts. Corporations could face nearly $32 million in fines for “systemic” failures to implement age requirements. A YouGov poll released Tuesday found that 77% of Australians support the ban. Similar initiatives outside of Australia have emerged. France last year passed a law requiring parental consent for social media users under 15, and it has been advocating for similar measures across the European Union.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
worldPutin Offers Bizarre Warning to Trump: You’re ‘Not Safe’
Matt Young
politicsTrump Sends Traditional Unhinged Late-Night Thanksgiving Message
Leigh Kimmins McManus
arts-and-cultureBruce Willis Seen With Family in Touching Thanksgiving Snaps
Lily Mae Lazarus
arts-and-culture‘Wicked’ Movie Slapped With Green Skin Trigger Warning in U.K.
Lily Mae Lazarus
us-newsEerie Twist Emerges in Search for Missing Hawaii Woman Hannah Kobayashi
Josh Fiallo