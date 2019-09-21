CHEAT SHEET
Chicago Bike Attack Suspect Also Shot an Officer: Police
Police say that the man suspected of shooting a Chicago police officer Saturday is the bicyclist suspected of shooting a woman in the back earlier this week. The suspect, Michael Blackman, is still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet. Blackman, 45, has not been charged in either case. The wounded officer underwent surgery and was hospitalized in stable condition after Blackman allegedly shot him while serving a warrant on the city’s south side, the AP reports. Doctors said the officer lost nearly a third of his blood following a groin injury despite applying a tourniquet, Guglielmi said. Police released surveillance video Friday from a bicycle shop that showed Blackman at the counter getting a flat tire fixed just minutes before he allegedly rode up to a woman and shot her in the back. She is expected to survive her injuries after undergoing surgery, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.