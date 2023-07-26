CHEAT SHEET
Chicago Blackhawks Owner Rocky Wirtz Dies at 70
Rocky Wirtz, the owner of the Chicago Blackhawks, has died at the age of 70. In a statement Tuesday, the NHL franchise said it was “deeply saddened” and joined Wirtz’s family “in mourning the sudden passing.” No further details were given as to the cause of his death. “Our hearts are very heavy today,” Wirtz’s son and Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement. “Our dad was a passionate businessman committed to making Chicago a great place to live, work and visit, but his true love was for his family and close friends.” Rocky Wirtz took over the Blackhawks following the death of his father, William, in 2007. During his tenure, the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013, and 2015.