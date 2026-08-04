Celebrity

Chicago Bulls Legend’s Cause of Death Revealed

GONE TOO SOON

Stacey King won three championships alongside Michael Jordan.

Tomas Thor
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1990: Stacey King #34 of the Chicago Bulls looks to pass the ball against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1990 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Stacey King played for the Bulls from 1989-94. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls legend Stacey King died aged 59 from a hypertensive cardiovascular disease, a coroner’s report has revealed. The three-time NBA champion suffered from long-term high blood pressure and obesity, both of which contributed to his heart disease. King died in June in his River Forest, Illinois, home after one of his sons found him unresponsive. Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said he was “a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in ournorganization’s history.” The 6-foot-11 athlete joined the Bulls in 1989 and played alongside Michael Jordan, winning NBA titles in three of his first four seasons. He was traded to the Timberwolves in 1994 and retired three years later. After King stepped away from playing, he built a successful career as one of the Bulls’ broadcasters for two decades. He is survived by his wife, Debi King, and four sons, Erick, Garrett, Brandon, and Mason.

Read it at New York Post
Tomas Thor

Tomas Thor

Breaking News Intern

tomas.fernandez@thedailybeast.com

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