Chicago Bulls Legend’s Cause of Death Revealed

Chicago Bulls legend Stacey King died aged 59 from a hypertensive cardiovascular disease, a coroner’s report has revealed. The three-time NBA champion suffered from long-term high blood pressure and obesity, both of which contributed to his heart disease. King died in June in his River Forest, Illinois, home after one of his sons found him unresponsive. Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said he was “a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in ournorganization’s history.” The 6-foot-11 athlete joined the Bulls in 1989 and played alongside Michael Jordan, winning NBA titles in three of his first four seasons. He was traded to the Timberwolves in 1994 and retired three years later. After King stepped away from playing, he built a successful career as one of the Bulls’ broadcasters for two decades. He is survived by his wife, Debi King, and four sons, Erick, Garrett, Brandon, and Mason.