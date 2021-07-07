Chicago Cop and Two ATF Agents Shot Right Outside Police Headquarters

Read it at ABC7
Two ATF agents and one police officer have been hospitalized after being shot in a Wednesday morning attack outside a Chicago police HQ. According to ABC7, the three law enforcement officers were attacked around dawn right outside the 22nd Chicago Police District HQ. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. The Chicago Tribune reported that agencies are looking for a white Chevrolet Impala, which one trooper described as the suspect vehicle. A CPD spokeswoman said a press conference about the incident will be held later this morning.