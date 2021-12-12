Chicago Cop Charged With Murdering Girlfriend
A Chicago police officer has been charged with first-degree murder after a 29-year-old social worker and mother of two was found slain in her home. Pierre Tyler was denied bail Saturday in connection with the murder of Andris Wofford, with whom he shared a 9-month-old child. Prosecutors say Tyler fatally shot Wofford, with whom he was in a relationship, after the two argued about another woman. Wofford was found earlier this week with a gunshot wound to her head, and Tyler was taken into custody at the scene. He had been an officer since 2016, though a spokesperson for the department said he has now been “relieved of police powers.”
As reported by Fox 32, the victim’s sister said the pair had dated for a few years and shared a child, but Wofford intended to end the relationship. “Everyone is shocked. . . . We didn't see this coming,” she was quoted saying.