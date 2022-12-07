CHEAT SHEET
Chicago Cop Arrested for Peeing in Beach Bar’s Ice Machine on Florida Vacay
A Chicago police officer on vacation in Florida has been charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly peeing in an ice machine at a beach bar on Monday. An employee of Jimmy B’s Beach Bar at the Beachcomber Resort Hotel in St. Pete Beach caught 30-year-old Henry Capouch in the act, with the cop then yelling at the employee before pushing him, according to the police report. He also shoved a security guard who witnessed the public urination, the report says. Cops later found Capouch relaxing with his girlfriend on the sand, where he “actively” resisted arrest and was disorderly with police, according to the report. He’s been charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct.