Chicago Hits 103 Degrees

Chicago hit its second straight day of temperatures above 100 degrees on Thursday, baking in at 103 degrees at midday and breaking the previous record for July 5, 102 degrees, set in 1911. The area got some relief when afternoon thunderstorms hit and the temperature dropped 19 degrees, to 84. Officials said an elderly man was found dead in his car from heat-related causes, and the coroner’s office said they are investigating whether the heat played a role in at least two other deaths. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the area until 10 p.m. Friday.