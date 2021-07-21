CHEAT SHEET
Chicago House Legend Paul Johnson Battles COVID in ICU
DJ Paul Johnson has revealed that his COVID-19 case is so severe he’s now in the intensive care unit. The Chicago house legend shared the news in an Instagram video from his hospital bed on Sunday and posted again over the next two days informing fans of his ICU transfer. “Next is to transfer me to downtown an [sic] a full throat ventilator. Meaning I will not be breathing for myself,” he wrote on Tuesday. Fans and artists such as Ash Lauryn, Patrick Topping, Honey Dijon, and more have expressed their support and well wishes to Johnson, hoping he has a speedy recovery.