Chicago Lawyers Found Dead at Home Were Fatally Stabbed

Read it at Chicago Tribune
Two Chicago lawyers found dead in their home were stabbed to death, and the case is now a homicide investigation. Police discovered the bodies of Harvard Law grads Thomas E. Johnson, 69, and Leslie Ann Jones, 67, during a welfare check at their Oak Park house earlier in the week; an autopsy determined the cause of death. Johnson served as a hearing officer in police disciplinary cases, and he and his wife—who taught at Northwestern University—were partners in a politically connected law firm.