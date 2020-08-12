Chicago Man Accused of Deliberately Mowing Down Mother and Daughter With SUV
A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly hit a woman and her daughter with his SUV, got out of his vehicle to look at the victims, then drove at them again, hitting the mother a second time and dragging her several feet. The suspect, identified as Edgar Roman, reportedly hit several barricades, tearing the hood off his Ford Explorer as he sped away, then abandoned his car. He later reported it stolen. Roman was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, filing a false report, and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death. The mother, Zoraleigh Ryan, was pronounced dead at the scene, but her daughter was released after being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Police have not yet commented on a motive.