Chicago Man Arrested for Chucking Molotov Cocktail at Chinese Embassy in D.C., Cops Say
MOLOTOV MISFIRE
A Chicago man was arrested after chucking a Molotov cocktail at the Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C., the Chicago Tribune reported. The affidavit shows that Benjamin Grabinski, who had traveled from Chicago to “show his discontent for the Chinese government,” attempted to light cloth on the neck of a glass bottle before launching it over a gate and into the embassy. He was detained a few blocks from the building and told police: “I tried to light it, but it didn’t work.” In the affidavit, a law enforcement officer wrote there is probable cause that Grabinski “willfully injured, damaged, or destroyed, or attempted to injure, damage, or destroy, any property—real or personal—located within the United States and belonging to or utilized or occupied by any foreign government or international organization.” This isn’t his first run in with the law, either. In May, he allegedly harassed a security officer in front of the embassy, threw a rock and proclaimed: “Next time, it’s going to be a firebomb!” Later, according to Politico, Grabinksi asked police to hold him in isolation in jail. “I don’t want to have to turn [to] a white supremacist gang to survive in general population,” Grabinksi said. He will appear at 5 p.m. Friday in D.C. federal court.