CHEAT SHEET
DISTURBING
Chicago Man Arrested for Threatening to Commit Massacre at Abortion Clinic: Feds
A 19-year-old Chicago man was arrested last week after he allegedly vowed on social media to “slaughter and murder any doctor, patient, or visitor” he saw at a women’s reproductive health clinic, The Chicago Sun-Times reports. Farhan Sheikh allegedly made the threats on meme website iFunny, writing that he was fed up with his state’s abortion laws. “I am done with my state and thier (sic) bullshit abortion laws and allowing innocrnt (sic) kids to be slaughtered for the so called ‘womans right’ (sic) bullshit,” he allegedly wrote on August 13. “Ive seen nothing but whores go out of the way to get an abortion, but no more. I will not tolerate this anymore.” He then allegedly wrote that he would go to a specific clinic in Chicago on Aug. 23 and “not back down” from committing a massacre. “To all the fbi agents in this app, I am NOT a satirical account. I post what I mean, and i WILL carry out what I post,” he allegedly wrote.
In one post, Sheikh allegedly made a reference to Justin Olsen, who was arrested earlier this month after being accused of using iFunny to threaten a massacre. “They arrested armyofchrist for no reason except surpressing (sic) us and our freedoms,” Sheikh wrote, referring to Olsen’s username. “I will do the same to these fucking whores who think its a ‘freedom’ to murder an innocent life.” The FBI found more than a dozen rifles and 10,000 rounds of ammunition in Olsen’s home. Sheikh was charged with “transmitting a threat in interstate commerce,” and could face up to five years in prison if convicted.