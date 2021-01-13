Chicago Man Charged in Capitol Riots Claims He Saw the Mob ‘in a Dream’
SOUND STRATEGY, SIR
A Chicago man arrested after allegedly entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 riots had an interesting strategy to avoid answering the FBI’s questions: He claims he saw the mob “in a dream.” Kevin James Lyons, 40, was charged Wednesday with entering restricted grounds without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct for participating in the deadly riots. But when he was questioned by the FBI on Jan. 8, Lyons asserted “100% guaranteed, without incriminating himself” that he saw nothing being damaged inside the Capitol. According to a criminal complaint, he then said that he had a dream about “a lot of banging on doors, paper being throwing about [sic], and a mob of people.” “According to Lyons, in the dream, people really didn't have much choice of where they were going because of the mob. Lyons advised that if he were inside, he was inside for approximately 45 minutes,” the complaint states.