Chicago Man Killed Himself and a Woman After Fearing They Had Coronavirus, Police Say

Police say a man in the Chicago area shot himself and a woman in his apartment after fearing both had the new coronavirus, The Chicago Tribune reports. Will County Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of Patrick Jesernik, 54, and Cheryl Schriefer, 59, during a welfare check Saturday that had been requested by Jesernik’s family, who had not heard from him. Family members said Jesernik had been afraid that he was suffering from COVID-19 and that Schriefer had been having trouble breathing. Tests for COVID-19 came back negative for both after the apparent murder-suicide. The prohibition of any group larger than 10 people to slow the spread of the coronavirus has stymied recovery and domestic violence prevention efforts across the world.