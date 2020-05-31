Chicago May Delay Reopening After 60 New COVID-19 Deaths

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOWSHOP WITH SCOUTEDChicago May Delay Reopening After 60 New COVID-19 DeathsNOT READY?Tracy ConnorExecutive EditorPublished May. 31, 2020 6:53PM ET Jonathan Daniel/GettyChicago may delay moving into the next phase of reopening after Illinois reported 60 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday—including three women in their 30s. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she hasn’t decided whether to move ahead with lifting more restrictions on Wednesday, as planned, to bring the city into line with the rest of the state. Complicating the timeline are the chaotic police-brutality protests, which experts say could spark new outbreaks. More than 5,000 people have died of the new coronavirus in Illinois.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times