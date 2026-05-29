Chicago Mayor Shades Trump With Gift to Pope Leo

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has thrown shade at President Donald Trump during his visit to the Vatican.

Johnson hand-delivered a “gift chest” to Pope Leo filled with goodies from his hometown—such as local giardiniera and his parents’ DePaul University diplomas—but also politically charged gear like a hat that reads “Immigrants Make America Greater” and a sanctuary city pin.

There were more than two dozen items stuffed into a gift chest given to Pope Leo. Mayor Johnson’s Press Office/Vashon Jordan Jr.

That’s according to Block Club Chicago, which reports the chest contained more than two dozen items.

That makes the Democratic mayor’s gift far more impressive than the miniature crystal football that Secretary of State Marco Rubio gifted Leo last month—an offering that appeared to leave Leo stunned and nearly speechless, with him reacting by saying, “Wow, OK.”

Rubio gifted Pope Leo, a die-hard baseball fan, a tiny crystal football. Simone Risoluti/via REUTERS

Leo, 70, may have rolled his eyes at part of Johnson’s gift chest, too. It included a Chicago Cubs jersey and two Cubs hats, despite the fact that the pope is a diehard fan of the city’s rival MLB team on the South Side, the White Sox. He even attended Game 1 of the 2005 World Series to support them.

Johnson’s box included a White Sox hat, too, according to Block Club Chicago.

Other goodies included in the box were a key to the city of Chicago and an invitation to deliver Mass in Grant Park; J.P. Graziano’s giardiniera; a brass tray with Chicago lakefront etchings; a Chicago flag; a ceremonial city street sign; and honey from the Chicago Cultural Center’s roof.

Also inside was a hat and jersey from the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, hats from the Chicago-based universities of DePaul and Loyola, as well as local merch that included a “Resisting tyrants since pharaoh” kippah, reports Block Club Chicago.

Among the Chicago shirts, hats, and jerseys were letters from migrants who have been detained by ICE. Mayor Johnson’s Press Office/Vashon Jordan Jr.

Johnson also reportedly included letters from families of detained migrants and a pin from one of the city’s “ICE Watch” groups that Trump and other Republicans, like senior White House adviser Stephen Miller, have railed against.

The not-so-subtle digs at the president come as both the pontiff and Johnson have publicly clashed with the White House.

ICE agents and protesters clashed frequently on the streets of Chicago last fall. The Washington Post/Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown in the city that included the deployment of National Guard troops, the president wrote in October that Johnson “should be in jail” for not protecting ICE officers.

More recently, Trump called the blue city mayor “terrible” after an 18-year-old allegedly struck five police officers during a chaotic “teen takeover” over Memorial Day Weekend.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, both Democrats, have been attacked by President Donald Trump repeatedly in MAGA 2.0. Chicago Tribune/Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Leo has eviscerated the Trump administration not only for its inhumane treatment of migrants but also for starting a war with Iran that the Catholic Church has deemed is not justifiable.