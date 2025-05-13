Dem Mayor’s Bodyguard Suspended After Trump Tower Drinking Session
It was revealed Monday that a Chicago police officer on Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson’s security detail was suspended for allegedly showing up to work drunk on Jan. 20 after celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration at the city’s Trump Tower. The Chicago Tribune obtained records that showed Josue Najera had been with his family at Chicago’s Trump International Hotel and Tower that evening before a scheduled 9 p.m.-6 a.m. shift on the mayor’s detail. He was confronted about his condition upon his arrival on the mayor’s block. “PO Najera was agitated, speaking loudly and avoiding eye contact while explaining the event,” a sergeant overseeing the mayor’s detail wrote, according to Chicago Police Department internal affairs records. “His behavior was very uncharacteristic and erratic from the normal behavior (the sergeant) knows PO Najera to display.” A department supervisor soon confiscated Najera’s gun. At the station a few hours later, Najera blew a .134 BAC, and was then stripped of his police powers. He was suspended 25 days—time which he hasn’t yet served, the Tribune says. A CPD spokesperson said Najera, who had had a clean disciplinary record prior to January’s incident, is currently working in the department’s Alternate Response Section. Najera joined the force in 2017.