Chicago Infant Fatally Shot, Activists Demand Answers
‘YOU JUST TOOK THIS BABY’S LIFE’
Gun violence in the U.S. continues to claim the lives young people. A five-month-old girl, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Cecilia Thomas, was fatally shot in the head Friday night while in a car in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. Thomas was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m., medical examiner’s office spokesperson Natalia Derevyanny told the Chicago Tribune. Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction. “Pray for this family. Pray for this precious girl,” Green wrote on Twitter. Crisis responder Andrew Holmes told reporters law enforcement is looking for a female shooter, possibly in a red Chrysler. “You just took this baby’s life,” Holmes said. “This baby was an infant. This baby didn’t do nothing to you.”