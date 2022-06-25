CHEAT SHEET
    Chicago Infant Fatally Shot, Activists Demand Answers

    Alan Halaly

    Breaking News Intern

    Gun violence in the U.S. continues to claim the lives young people. A five-month-old girl, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Cecilia Thomas, was fatally shot in the head Friday night while in a car in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. Thomas was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m., medical examiner’s office spokesperson Natalia Derevyanny told the Chicago Tribune. Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction. “Pray for this family. Pray for this precious girl,” Green wrote on Twitter. Crisis responder Andrew Holmes told reporters law enforcement is looking for a female shooter, possibly in a red Chrysler. “You just took this baby’s life,” Holmes said. “This baby was an infant. This baby didn’t do nothing to you.”

