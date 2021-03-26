Chicago Mayor Accuses Hospital of Hosting More VIP Vax Events
WAIT YOUR TURN
Dr. Anosh Ahmed, the COO and CFO of Chicago’s Loretto hospital, submitted his resignation on Wednesday after the hospital was accused of quietly giving out COVID-19 vaccines to VIPs who weren’t eligible. Now, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that there may have been at least one more VIP vaccine event that Ahmed and the hospital haven’t disclosed. The hospital took part in several improper vaccine events across Chicago, including one at Trump Tower, where Ahmed owns an apartment, and one at a jewelry store where he often shops. Lightfoot has since removed the hospital’s access to vaccines, sending them to Rush University to administer on the hospital’s behalf.
Lightfoot was asked if she had any part in supplying the hospital with a list of well-connected people to be vaccinated, to which she responded, “Why on Earth, when we have a scarce supply of vaccine, would I heavy-hand and direct a third-party like Loretto to skip people in line? That’s not who I am.”