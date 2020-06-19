CHEAT SHEET
    Chicago Mayor Blasts Union's 'Scooby-Doo' Tweet as Racist

    ‘DEEPLY OFFENSIVE’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Joshua Lott/Getty

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed the city’s teachers union for a tweeted meme that depicted characters from Scooby-Doo unmasking a police officer to reveal her under the disguise. The Chicago Teachers Union said the cartoon was a commentary on Lightfoot’s opposition to defunding the police and removing them from schools, and making Juneteenth a paid holiday. Lightfoot said it crossed a line. “Let me say this: If that kind of tweet, which is clearly racist, had been put forward by a right-wing group, we would rightly be denouncing them,” she told reporters, according to the Chicago Tribune. “It’s certainly disappointing when a group that professes to be educators, people who are in our classrooms, teaching our young people, would engage in these kinds of really deeply offensive and disappointing tactics.”

