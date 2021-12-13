Chicago Will Offer $2.9 Million to Woman Who Was Wrongfully Handcuffed While Naked
JUSTICE
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed a $2.9 million settlement for social worker Anjanette Young, who was at the center of a botched police raid in 2019, The Chicago Sun-Times reports. On the night of Feb. 21, 2019, Young was preparing for bed when a group of Chicago police officers entered her home and announced a raid, despite her insistence that they had the wrong house. Young, who was undressed when they entered, was forced to stand naked and handcuffed in front of the officers for nearly an hour as they conducted the raid.
Lightfoot had claimed that she knew nothing of the raid until WBBM-TV aired a video of it in December 2020. But after an internal email review, the mayor admitted that a top aide had informed her of the raid in November 2019, nine months after it took place.
“It is our expectation that on Monday, the Finance Committee will be presented with a proposed settlement for consideration regarding Ms. Young. Out of deference to that process, we will not be commenting further,” Lightfoot said in a statement.