Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Hey Karen. Watch Your Mouth.’

Read it at Twitter
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany are feuding. After McEnany called Lightfoot “the derelict mayor of Chicago” and suggested she should request federal aid in combatting the city’s problems with the new coronavirus and gun violence, Lightfoot shot back on Twitter, “Hey Karen. Watch your mouth,” invoking the meme of a white person, often a woman, who harasses a person of color unprovoked. President Donald Trump and his administration have been known to harp on murder rates and shootings in Chicago, especially when the administration is facing criticism of their own, leading critics to suggest the topic is a distraction.