Chicago Nabs Its Latest ‘Prolific Carjacker’: An 11-Year-Old Boy
GTA IRL
A Chicago 11-year-old has shown it’s never too early to commit some real-life Grand Theft Auto. The child was charged with felony aggravated assault with a firearm after he allegedly held a police sergeant’s wife at gunpoint and stole her 2021 BMW SUV. According to police, it wasn’t his first time, either. “Unfortunately, this 11-year-old has been arrested before, and he is considered a prolific carjacker in our city,” Police Superintendent David Brown said. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would meet with juvenile judges to prevent future instances of children being re-entered only to commit more crimes. “We cannot keep putting these kids back out on the streets with no support, no resources, no monitoring.” The child is also being investigated for a spate of other carjackings in the area, police said.